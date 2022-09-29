e-Paper Get App
Mandsaur: Bhagat Singh Jayanti celebrated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, a programme was conducted by Dashpur Jagriti Sangathan on Wednesday. Municipal council president Rama Devi was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the event she said, soon Bhagat Singh Square will be established with the help of the said organisation just like Chandrashekhar Azad Square, Laxmibai Square, and others in the city. Initially, all the guests were cordially welcomed by the organisation's president Dr Devendra Pauranik by garlanding them.

Various stories related to the freedom of the country were narrated by the guests. The programme was conducted by Ashish Bansal, senior lecturer and secretary of the organisation and a vote of thanks was proposed by president Dr Devendra, informed convener Satyendra Singh Som.

