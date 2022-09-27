Mandsaur: Pandit Pradeep Mishra starts Shiv Mahapuran narration

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMandsaur: Pandit Pradeep Mishra starts Shiv Mahapuran narration

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The famous international "Katha Vachak" Pandit Pradeep Mishra started a narration of Shiv Mahapuran in Mandsaur city on Monday.

The programme was conducted at Mandsaur College Ground under the aegis of Seva Bharati Samiti. Saints Bhimashankar Shastri Dhariakhedi and Pradeep  Ganediwal inaugurated the event by worshipping Lord Shiva.  

Addressing the programme, Pandit Mishra said that one can attain peace and progress by worshipping Lord Shiva. He added,  soldiers protect the border,  similarly, the story tellers protect the culture of the civilisation of SanatanDharma. Notably, Pandit Mishra was welcomed by state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung, MP Sudhir Gupta, and others. 

