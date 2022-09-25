Preacher Pradeep Mishra apologises for his crude remark on girls of Mandsaur

Preacher Pradeep Mishra |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Famous preacher Pradeep Mishra tendered an unconditional apology after many people and seers here in Mandsaur condemned his statement in which Mishra associated Mandsaur girls with prostitution.

After the statement, there was a huge uproar and opposition to Mishra and people were demanding an apology from him.

Notably, Mishra is going to deliver Shiv Mahapuran Katha here in Mandsaur from Monday till October 2 and volunteer organisation Seva Bharti Samiti is hosting the programme.

Tendering an apology during the conclusion of the programme in Ashok Nagar on Sunday, Pandit Mishra said that he apologised to the daughters and it was not his intention to hurt the daughters nor did he make such statements for all daughters.

Earlier, Pandit Mishra during his sermon in Ashoknagar had said that he was going to deliver his sermon in Mandsaur. The only purpose of doing so in Mandsaur is to free the daughters there from prostitution. This statement of Pandit Mishra was fiercely opposed on social media.

Mandsaur residents had demanded an apology from Pandit Pradeep Mishra, calling his statement condemnable.

'Free Press' tried to contact Pandit Pradeep Mishra over the controversy but he did not respond to our phone call.