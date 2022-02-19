Mandsaur: MLA complains against harassment of traders by Krishi Upaj Mandi secretary

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of legislative assembly Yashpal Singh Sisodia has written to the state agriculture minister Kamal Patel complaining about the harassment of traders on the pretext of Mandi Tax by the Krishi Upaj Mandi secretary.

The letter stated that the concerned officer unnecessarily harassed and misbehaved with traders for mandi tax on jaggery in the grain produce market at around 7:30 pm on February 17, 2022.

He also seized a vehicle carrying jaggery belonging to Deepak Traders and kept it parked for more than 18 hours. The other traders informed him about the incident and the message was conveyed to the collector, Gautam Singh urging him to look into the matter.

Sisodia said that now the secretary has directed that Deepak Traders can take back their truck. The MLA alleged that the action taken by the secretary was against the rules and regulations. The letter further stated that jaggery and animal feed is free from mandi tax. Neither sugarcane is brought in the produce market nor is the jaggery prepared here. The traders also complained that the officers have sealed stores and called the police several times to threaten them.

In the letter, Sisodia said that such action taken against the traders have been raising questions on the functioning of the administration and the government. He urged the minister to ensure necessary action against the mandi secretary at the earliest.

