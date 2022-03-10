Mandsaur: Himanshu appointed coach at Tata hockey academy

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Adding another feather to his cap, hockey player Himanshu Kumawat, of the town, has been appointed as a coach at the Tata Hockey Academy at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after several rounds of interviews and trials.

The Tata's have established this hockey academy at Jamshedpur in order to bring back the golden era of hockey. Players selected from across the country are being provided with world-class training in the academy. Renowned player and penalty corner specialist Floris Jan Bovelander and Wouter Leefers of Holland had also been appointed as coach and technical advisor respectively.

Coach Avinash Upadhyay said that Himanshu has a master's degree in physical education from Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior and currently he is working on the post of Assistant Professor in the same college. His inclination towards hockey started when he was studying in class VI in Dashpur Vidyalaya. From then on, he has been a part of several national competitions. Himanshu's father Omprakash Kumawat is a businessman.

District hockey association mentor Yashpal Singh Sisodia, sports officer Vijendra Deora, coach Ravi Kopargaonkar, Balaganj school principal Sudip Das and many others congratulated Kumawat on his achievement.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:44 PM IST