Mandsaur: Efforts to save Shivna intensify as residents take resolve to clean and conserve river

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts to clean and conserve Shivna river were stepped up under Lord Pashupatinath's Nirmal Shivna Jan Abhiyan on Monday as municipality engineer Tomar was shown drains whose dirty water fall into the river.

The municipality engineer assured to lay pipelines at crematorium after monsoon to prevent outfall. Local resident Prahlad Gupta said people defecate openly and there is garbage all around. “If this is not visible to our public representatives, there cannot be a bigger misfortune,” he remarked.

Another resident Sunil Bansal said people have resorted to agitation. “Elected representatives should hear residents’ voice in the same way people listen to them when they ask for votes,” he added.

Local resident Harishankar Sharma said, “It is a battle of right and wrong. We will have to fight for right. By knocking at doors of public representatives, we will inflate their ego, we are not agitating for our personal interest. This fight is for Mother Shivna.”

Residents Dhanraj Dhangar, Arun Gaur, Satyendra Singh, Harinarayan Sharma have also lent support to clean and conserve Shivna river.