Mandsaur: Be good doctors and serve mankind, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Medical College on Mandsaur bypass here to be constructed at a cost of Rs 270.59 crore with the joint contribution of the Central and the state government.

Addressing the programme, CM Chouhan said that three medical colleges are being built in one parliamentary constituency and will prove to be a boon for the region.

Now people of this region would not have to move to other cities like Indore, Ahmedabad or Jaipur for treatment.

Chief Minister informed that more than 73,000 square meters of land has been selected at three different places to build the medical college. It will be constructed by Jaypee Structure Private Limited Company through PIU Department.

College buildings, sports campuses, UG hostels, doctor residences, intern hostels, nursing hostels, commercial centres, autopsy blocks, student research centres and guest houses, will be constructed as part of this project.

CM Chouhan said that the medical college will be ready in the next three years and will be equipped with a state of the art trauma centre.

With the opening of the medical college, economic activities will get a boost as transport facilities will increase due to the inflow of patients. Similarly, the medical field will also expand along with hotels and rental rooms.

Talking about the cleaning of Shivana he said the participation of the society is absolutely necessary to clean the river and added that a proper action plan would be chalked out and money would be provided in a phased manner.

50 e-rickshaws handed over to women, CM takes e-rickshaw ride

During the programme, the chief minister handed over keys of 50 e-rickshaws to needy women. The e-rickshaws have been provided by Ganediwal Charitable Trust. After that, the CM took an e-rickshaw ride and reached the stage by sitting in it.

He appreciated the work done by the Trust as it will help women to get employment. These women have already been provided training regarding the e-rickshaw. The CM also handed licences, insurance and RTO documents to these women.

No wealth bigger than mother

On the occasion of Mother's Day, CM Chouhan said that everyone should bow at the feet of the mother. He blamed the influence of Westernisation for the opening of old-age homes and said that the government has made a law to deal with people who do not look after their aged parents.

He also asked the audience not to discriminate between sons and daughters. Talking about the self-help groups in the state he praised their efforts and said that women have opened 8 factories to prepare nutritious food.

Garlic pickle and chutney made under One District One Product presented to CM

Under One District One Product, garlic chutney, garlic pickle and garlic paste are being manufactured by women's self-help groups in Mandsaur district. All these products were presented to the CM by these SHGs. Chouhan said that he will keep these products on his table so that the products receive more publicity

CM performs Bhoomi Pujan of Rani Padmavati Baisa Hostel

The CM performed Bhoomi Pujan of Rani Padmavati Baisa Hostel of Rajput Samaj situated on Rewas Deora Road. Minister of Finance Jagdish Deora, minister of new and renewable energy and environment, Hardeep Singh Dang, MSME minister Om Prakash Sakhle, MP Dr Sudhir Gupta, district panchayat president Priyanka Mukesh Giri Goswami, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, Manasa MLA Madhav Maru, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, district collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujania and other public representatives and administrative officers were present.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:35 PM IST