MANDSAUR: Action likely against 208 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin as they have not constructed houses in last 4 years despite receiving money

Garoth (Mandsaur district): Delay or non-payment of housing aid under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) has put beneficiaries in a fix. But the situation in Garoth is bit different.

Many eligible beneficiaries in the village are making a mockery of government’s ambitious scheme that aims to provide houses to all. In last 4 years, 11,208 houses were sanctioned and funds were released to beneficiaries in Garoth. Of these, 11,000 houses have been constructed while 208 houses are still under construction.

Local residents said either certain beneficiaries don’t want to demolish their old houses due to emotional attachment or they may have misused the fund, which was disbursed under the scheme. Local authorities are mulling action against them to recover aid provided by the government.

The administration has tried to sensitise people to use funds disbursed under the housing scheme. PMAY-Gramin Garoth block janpad coordinator Rahul Singh Rathore said many beneficiaries from Akhyakunwarpada, Chandwasa, Akali Divan, Asavati, Chikania, Bardiya Amra, Makdavan, Ranaira, Dhabla Gujar, Dhamla Gujar in Baghunia, Bhundia, Semrol, Khajuridoda, Barkheda Nayak Garoth Janpad Panchayat have received funds under PMAY but they have yet to construct houses.

Even after the warning letter, if a beneficiary does not construct house and misuses government funds, action will be taken as per order of Mandsaur district panchayat chief executive officer under Section 92 of MP Panchayat Raj Act. The Section empowers authority to recover records, articles and money belonging to Panchayat from the custody of any person. Rathore said some beneficiaries did not appear before the court despite being served warning letters.