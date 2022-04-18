Manawar: 12,500 litres illegally stored chemical seized in Manawar village

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the district administration on Monday raided a private property and seized about 12,500 litres of a chemical stored illegally. Manawar tehsildar RC Khatediya informed that officials of revenue, police and food supply department conducted the raid at Hanumatya village on Khalghat road. This large quantity of the chemical was stored in four tanks.

Khatediya said that no one is allowed to store such a large quantity of a chemical at their place. The samples have been sent to the laboratory. The team also seized a mini-pump of the cement company which belongs to Jagdish Construction.

Property owner Ramesh, son of Chaggan Mandloi, Hanumatya, Manawar tehsil, Dhar district, informed that he had rented his property to one Farhan, son of Mohammed Shagir, a resident of Mhow and currently residing at Tonki Fanta, who rented the property on behalf of Jagdish Construction company based in Neemuch on April 15.

Ramesh told that he did not know that a pump was operating in the house as initially, Farhan told him that he was taking the property for keeping vehicle parts there.

People present there had fled the spot before the raiding team arrived. Sources informed that a police team had visited the site about two to three days back and at that time, food department officials had assured the police that the liquid stored at the place is not illegal after which the police did not take any action.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:59 PM IST