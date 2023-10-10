Malwa-Nimar Region Watch: 37 BJP Candidates Declared So Far, Brain-Storming On 29 Seats Goes On

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the political stage is set for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janta Party has edged out its prime rival Congress as far as announcement of candidates for the polls is concerned.

The saffron party has declared candidates on as many as 37 out of 66 seats in Malwa-Nimar region even as brain-storming continues on the remaining 29 seats including the Mhow seat which is represented by cultural and tourism minister Usha Thakur and Shujalpur seat which is represented by minister of state general administration Inder Singh Parmar.

All ministers baring these two from Malwa-Nimar region have been given tickets for upcoming assembly polls.

The BJP has declared four lists of candidates so far. The first list was declared in mid-August in which 11 candidates from Malwa-Nimar region were given tickets. The second list was declared on September 25 which contained names of another 11 candidates from Malwa-Nimar region. The third list consisted of the name of only a single candidate Monika Batti who was given ticket from Amarwara constituency in Chhindwara.

The fourth list was declared on Monday which carried the names of 15 candidates from Malwa-Nimar region (see table).

37 seats in Indore div, 29 in Ujjain

Indore and Ujjain division put together form the Malwa-Nimar region which consists of 66 assembly seats. While Indore division has 37 seats in its fold, Ujjain division consists of 29 seats. The BJP in its four lists declared so far has declared candidates on 23 seats in Indore division and 14 candidates on seats in Ujjain division. The party is still to declare candidates on 14 seats in Indore and 15 candidates in Ujjain division.

Cong’s win in Malwa-Nimar formed its govt in 2018

Congress won 35 out of 66 seats in Malwa-Nimar region in assembly elections in 2018 which paved the way for forming of its government in the state. While Congress won 25 out of 50 seats in the Malwa region, it managed to secure victory in 10 out of 16 seats in the Nimar region. BJP got merely 28 seats from the Malwa-Nimar region even as 3 seats were won by independent candidates. In 2013, the saffron party had won 56 out of 66 seats whereas Congress had to settle with merely nine seats in the Malwa-Nimar region. One seat was won by an independent candidate.

BJP fourth list Candidate |

