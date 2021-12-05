Madhya Pradesh: Youth gets life term for raping minor

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge (POCSO Act) Vivek Kumar Srivastava sentenced life imprisonment to a youth for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl on Saturday. A fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on him. Special public prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan said that the girl used to commute through bus to Government Girls School.

She met the accused Ghulam Hussain who worked at the auto spare parts shop. He gifted her mobile phone to stay in touch with her. On October 9, 2019, the girl left for her sewing classes. When she did not return on time her parents searched for her, in vain.

Her kin then filed a complaint under Section 363/34 of Indian Penal Code. The girl was recovered from Bahar, Jaora (Ratlam) and the accused was arrested.

The girl alleged that she went with the accused as he had threatened to kill her parents. She alleged that he raped her while she was staying with her.

Police charged accused under sections 366, 376 of Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:07 AM IST