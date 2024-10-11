 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Dies After Falling From Khalghat Bridge In Indore
According to the MY police Chowki, the deceased was identified as Monu Chauhan, a resident of Khalghat.

Friday, October 11, 2024
Indore  (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth died eight days after falling from the Narmada Bridge in the Dhamnod area on October 3. He sustained severe injuries to his head and body and was admitted to MY hospital in Indore, where he died during treatment.

According to the MY police Chowki, the deceased was identified as Monu Chauhan, a resident of Khalghat. He was admitted at MY Hospital on October 3 in critical condition after falling from the Narmada Bridge and was undergoing treatment for eight days where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

Deceased’s family accuses friends

The deceased’s family member alleged foul play, accusing his friends of throwing him off the bridge. Monu's brother Nandu claimed that on the day of the incident, Monu was with his friends Dilip, Vikas, Akash and Shubham.

A dispute had broken out among them near their home and again at the bridge. Nandu alleged that during the argument at the bridge, Monu was pushed off, resulting in hitting the bridge railing before falling into the river. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

