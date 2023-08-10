Madhya Pradesh: Woman Labourer Ends Life In Soya Plant In Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman labourer from West Bengal hanged herself in soya plant in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar. She was identified as Lali Masar, 27, daughter of Nirmal Masar of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal. She was residing in a labour colony on factory premises. According to Badnawar police, she committed suicide in the night, but the incident came to fore on Thursday afternoon.

After getting the information, the police sent the body to civil hospital for post-mortem. She was brought to the plant along with other labourers by the contractor four months back. After the incident, the police called a fellow labourer working in the plant to the police station for questioning. The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

The police recovered an empty bottle of liquor from the room. Her family members have been informed. The police also interrogated minor daughter of the woman. Now, post-mortem is awaited to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

