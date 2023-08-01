Madhya Pradesh: Man Injured In Brawl Dies During Treatment In Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old man succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment at Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday. He was seriously injured on July 8, during a brawl over trivial issue.

Jagdish Ramlal Mandloi had received grave injuries on head over a dispute over loudspeakers in Tilgara village of Badnawar town of Dhar district on July 8. On the basis of complaint lodged by Vishnu Bhil (kin of deceased), a case was registered against Dilip, Krishnalal, Shyamlal and Shravan of the same village.

He was hit by an iron rod. He was rushed to nearby medical facility in Badnawar from where he was shifted to Ratlam Hospital. Owing to his serious condition, he was referred to Vadodara (Gujarat) where he succumbed during treatment. Police have arrested a person. Sections in the case would be increased on getting PM report. Before performing last rites, relatives staged a protest along with body and blocked the road, demanding arrest of other accused. Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters; following an assurance from police, protestors dispersed.

