Madhya Pradesh: Vice-Chairperson Busy At Home, Husband Chairs Janpad Meet In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Making a mockery of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI), husband of elected vice-chairperson of Janpad presided over a general janpad meeting in absence of janpad chairman.

This all happened in the presence of Janpad chief executive officer (CEO) Rajendra Singh Parihar. When reporters and other janpad members made Parihar aware of the fact, he issued verbal instructions that only elected members would attend the meeting.

According to information, a general meeting was called on Wednesday at janpad panchayat office. It was chaired by Shiv Patidar, husband of janpad vice-chairperson Mamta Patidar, in absence of janpad chairperson Asha Singh Solanki.

Other janpad members, including Paritosh Singh Rathore Banji, and Dilip Ninama opposed Shiv Patidar’s presence in the meeting and made CEO Parihar aware of it. However, he said that only elected members would be allowed to attend the meeting from the next time.

Even in the past, Banji had objected to the presence of Shiv Patidar in the meeting. Notably, the state government has issued clear instructions in this regard, but they are often pushed aside in departmental meetings.

Banji warned that in the future they would bring a motion of condemnation against officer responsible if said that next time if a woman member's husband attends the meeting in her place. He also warned of an agitation.

In Indore and Dhar, administrative office present in the meeting ousted husband of elected members when they tried to attend official meeting instead of their wives. But in Badnawar, janpad vice-chairperson’s husband not only attended the meeting but also chaired it in the presence of CEO Parihar.

Instead of asking him to leave the meeting, CEO merely said that he had issued oral instructions. When Free Press contacted CEO Parihar over the issue, he said that he can’t say anything on the matter as he was busy in a video conference over departmental work.

When contacted janpad vice-chairperson Mamta Patidar admitted that she did not attended the meeting. She claimed that that only discussion was done and no proceedings took place.

She claimed that she appointed her husband as her representative and no one had the right to object. However, Shiv Patidar duly discussed the resolution in the meeting, but did not sign the proceeding register. He also presided over the meeting by sitting on chairman’s chair.

With inputs from Shrenik Banthiya.

