 Madhya Pradesh: Woman Found Dead In Well, Case Registered
Police are trying to ascertain whether it was a murder or she committed suicide.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected case of suicide, a woman was found dead in a well in Rajpur town of Barwani district on Thursday. Police are trying to ascertain whether it was a murder or she committed suicide.

As per information, the incident was reported under Rajpur police station jurisdiction. A panic-like situation was created when the body of a woman was seen floating in a well in an agricultural field belonging to a farmer named Gangaram on Morgun village road. A large number of residents accumulated at the crime scene.

On being informed, police extracted the body of the woman with the help of local residents. Police then shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem and launched a detailed investigation in this regard and are trying to find a lead to take the investigation forward. When contacted Rajpur station in-charge Yashwant Badole said that the deceased woman was identified as Kanjari Roop Singh, a resident of Niwali village (Barwani), as per the bank card recovered from her possession. A case has been registered and other police stations have been informed about the case so as to establish contact with her relatives about her death.

