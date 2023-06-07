Madhya Pradesh: Barwani MP refutes Bachchan’s allegations, hits back

Khargone MP Gajendra Patel |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel retaliated to former Home Minister Bala Bachchan’s accusation in which the latter demanded legal action against those who are involved in financial irregularities in purchase of computer and other equipment at Bheema Nayak Government PG College-based e-learning centre in Barwani.

MP Patel said that here in Madhya Pradesh, there is a government of good governance and the government has taken action in this matter regarding corruption and if any leader is also involved in this, he/she won’t be spared.

MP Patel said that our government is a government of good governance and here all work is done with complete transparency and the government is working on the basis of good governance.

Anywhere, if there is any kind of disturbance in the administrative sector and if any higher official or employee is guilty of it, immediate action is taken against him.

He said that action has been taken against the principal and in-charge of the college. This is the achievement of our government. Any wrongdoer, whether they are officers or employees, It is the job of the BJP to take immediate action on that.

If we talk about the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh last time and the Congress government in the country earlier, then all the scams were done by them.

On the statement given by former minister Bachchan, he said that he should look into himself and see how much scam his government has done. No matter how big an officer or employee or leader, the scamster is, our government won’t spare him. This is the policy of our government and action was taken on the basis of that.

All about the fuss

Earlier, Department of Higher Education, acting on the letter of the then district collector and president of Jan Bhagidari Samiti of the college, Shivraj Singh Verma, on charges of serious financial irregularities in the purchase of e-learning centre, has registered a complaint against Government Bhima Nayak PG College principal NL Gupta and principal in-charge of Government Model College Dr Pramod Pandit suspending them with immediate effect.

Bala Bachchan, former Home Minister and Congress MLA from Rajpur in Barwani district, demanded that legal action should be taken against the supplier and others involved in serious financial irregularities in the purchase of computers in the e-learning centre set up in Government Bhima Nayak PG College. He had said that suspension of the principal and nodal officer of the college by the Higher Education Department is not enough.