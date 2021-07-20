Madhya Pradesh: Woman forced to drink acid by husband, DCW writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking strict action in a case where a man allegedly forced his wife to drink acid.

The woman is admitted to a hospital in Delhi and her condition is critical, the commission said.

Maliwal asked Chouhan to get the culprits arrested as soon as possible and ensure strict action against the police officers who handled the case in an insensitive manner.

The 25-year-old woman was forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law on June 28.

A neighbour got her admitted to a nearby hospital in Gwalior, the DCW said, claiming that the Madhya Pradesh police registered a "weak" FIR in the matter on June 3, "omitting the sections related to acid attack and termed this heinous act as domestic violence".