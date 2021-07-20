Bhopal: All police stations to have CCTV cameras, Madhya Pradesh cabinet decides

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday has approved the installation of CCTV cameras in all the police stations in the state. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting. All ministers were present in the cabinet meeting.

The police stations that already have CCTV will be upgraded with 18-hour storage with better audio quality, camera of night vision.

Other decision relates to settlement proposal for satellite towers. Instead of removing towers, there will be settlement. This includes Rs 1 lakh for urban areas, Rs 50,000 for small cities, Rs 20,000 for rural areas and Rs 35,000 for municipality limit.