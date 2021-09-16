Madhya Pradesh: Woman ends life three months after marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman committed suicide after three months of her marriage in Khajrana area on Tuesday evening. Her husband is an engineer in a company in the city and he brought his wife to the city from Hoshangabad, from his parent's house, three days ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide couldn’t be established yet.

Investigating officer SI NS Borkar from Khajrana police station said that the deceased has been identified as Nancy Verma (23). Her husband Vijay hails from Hoshangabad and he is employed in a company in the city and he is staying in a rented house in Ganeshbagh in Khajrana for a few months. Nancy was a native of Narsinghpur and she got married to Vijay three months ago. After their marriage, she stayed at her in-laws' place in Hoshangabad. Vijay had brought Nancy to the city from Hoshangabad on September 11. She had come to the city to stay with husband for the first time after their marriage.

On Tuesday, the husband reached home from his office when he found Nancy hanging from the ceiling. He informed the family members and the police. She was also taken to the hospital but she could not be saved.

SI Borkar said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The parents and the inlaws of the girl were also unaware of any of her problems. The police are taking their statements of family members.

Girl consumes poison, dies

A 27-year-old girl died after she reportedly consumed some poisonous substance at her place in the Lasudia area on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shivani Sen, a resident of Lasudia Mori area of the city. On September 13, she was admitted to the hospital where she died during treatment on Wednesday. In another incident, a 35-year-old youth named Jitendra Patidar committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his rented room in Lasudia area. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. He hailed from Ratlam district and was employed as a caretaker at a house in the Lasudia area. The statements of his parents are being taken by the police to know the reason of his suicide.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:27 AM IST