Madhya Pradesh West Zone power distribution company to give Rs 1k risk allowance to linemen

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following cabinet approval, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will give Rs 1000 risk allowance to outsourcing linemen with ITI diploma, in the company area.

The decision was taken in board of directors meeting virtually chaired by West Discom chairman and energy secretary Raghuraj MR.

It was informed in the meeting that consumer satisfaction is increasing due to smart meterisation.

Raghuraj said that most of the consumer services should online.

"Application for new connections should also be accepted online and approval should be given on upload of aadhar and digital signature. The use of technology will save time and increase consumer satisfaction," he said.

In the meeting, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar gave detailed information about consumer services, efforts being made to reduce losses, RDSS and plans to increase revenue collection.

Read Also MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues