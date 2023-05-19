 Madhya Pradesh West Zone power distribution company to give Rs 1k risk allowance to linemen
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh West Zone power distribution company to give Rs 1k risk allowance to linemen

Madhya Pradesh West Zone power distribution company to give Rs 1k risk allowance to linemen

The decision was taken in board of directors meeting virtually chaired by West Discom chairman and energy secretary Raghuraj MR.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following cabinet approval, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will give Rs 1000 risk allowance to outsourcing linemen with ITI diploma, in the company area.

Read Also
MP: Jilted, woman throws acid on her live-in partner's wife, accuses him of rape
article-image

The decision was taken in board of directors meeting virtually chaired by West Discom chairman and energy secretary Raghuraj MR. 

 It was informed in the meeting that consumer satisfaction is increasing due to smart meterisation. 

Read Also
Indore: 41 lakhs paid power bills online in Malwa-Nimar region in 3 months
article-image

Raghuraj said that most of the consumer services   should online. 

"Application for new connections should also be accepted online and approval should be given on upload of aadhar and digital signature. The use of technology will save time and increase consumer satisfaction," he said. 

In the meeting, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar gave detailed information about consumer services, efforts being made to reduce losses, RDSS and plans to increase revenue collection. 

Read Also
MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Veteran Gandhian leader Anantnarayan Upadhyay passes away in Dewas

MP: Veteran Gandhian leader Anantnarayan Upadhyay passes away in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh West Zone power distribution company to give Rs 1k risk allowance to linemen

Madhya Pradesh West Zone power distribution company to give Rs 1k risk allowance to linemen

WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

MP: 161 kg poppy straw powder packed in tea packets seized from truck tyres in Neemuch

MP: 161 kg poppy straw powder packed in tea packets seized from truck tyres in Neemuch

MP: Municipality staff, cops attacked with bricks, chilli powder in Mandsaur

MP: Municipality staff, cops attacked with bricks, chilli powder in Mandsaur