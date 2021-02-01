Madhya Pradesh: Wandering for over eight years, cops still clueless of accused in Sondwa case

Jobat/ Sondwa: Protest over recent Morbi incident seems to be intensifying in the tribal dominating districts – Jhabua and Alirajpur with every passing day.
Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) and many tribal organisations are demanding capital punishment for the accused and a CBI probe into the incident of rape and murder of one seven-year-old girl from Sondwa village in Alirajpur district.
The Incident took place on July 26, 2012, and even eight years after the incident, the police has failed to nab the accused.
The incident was in talk on social media too. Frequent posts were being shared on various social media platforms. Residents say the police kept on investigating, but could not even identify the culprit. Demands were made to handle the case to CBI.
According to information, an alleged teacher from outside the village called the girl on the pretext of cleaning the house and murdered her after assaulting her sexually.
Then Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Jha had investigated for a long time, but no clue was found. On this, then IG Anuradha Shankar referred the case to the Crime Branch. However, the crime branch also failed to trace the accused.
Five years after the incident, in the year 2017, the then SP Karthikeyan opened the file once again and entrusted the task of investigation to the then ASP Seema Alawa. The team investigated several points. However, the attempt went in vain.
At that time, many social organisations held series of demonstrations. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on providing any clue about the accused in the case. There was fierce outrage among the people regarding the failure of the police. Demonstrations were held by social organizations demanding justice and the city was also closed.
Meanwhile, when contacted Alirajpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava, he admitted of no breakthrough in the case so far.
SP Shrivastava said that since the case is eight years old, police have evidences including call detail reports and others. The only matter is the identification of the accused and people who were residing in the locality at that time who can help in identifying the accused.
Officer added that investigation will resume once we will get any clue in the case and those who provide them will get the reward.
On many organisation demanding CBI probe in the matter, SP Shrivastava said that anyone can demand CBI investigation, but it is under state government’s jurisdiction whether to continue investigation with local police or hand over the case to the CBI.