Madhya Pradesh: Wandering for over eight years, cops still clueless of accused in Sondwa case

Jobat/ Sondwa: Protest over recent Morbi incident seems to be intensifying in the tribal dominating districts – Jhabua and Alirajpur with every passing day.

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) and many tribal organisations are demanding capital punishment for the accused and a CBI probe into the incident of rape and murder of one seven-year-old girl from Sondwa village in Alirajpur district.

The Incident took place on July 26, 2012, and even eight years after the incident, the police has failed to nab the accused.

The incident was in talk on social media too. Frequent posts were being shared on various social media platforms. Residents say the police kept on investigating, but could not even identify the culprit. Demands were made to handle the case to CBI.

According to information, an alleged teacher from outside the village called the girl on the pretext of cleaning the house and murdered her after assaulting her sexually.

Then Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Jha had investigated for a long time, but no clue was found. On this, then IG Anuradha Shankar referred the case to the Crime Branch. However, the crime branch also failed to trace the accused.