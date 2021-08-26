Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination centres in Sardarpur inspected

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): During his tour of Sardarpur development block on Wednesday, collector Alok Kumar Singh inspected the vaccination in the Anganwadi of tribal village Tirla.

He also visited the vaccination center set up in the Anganwadi of Dhulet village and the sub-health center in Dattigaon village. He interacted with the girls who came there to get vaccinated.

Singh said, “Today a special vaccination campaign is going on at 136 centers of the district under the direction of the Chief Minister. The campaign will continue on Thursday as well. Our target is to vaccinate more than 60,000 people today.”

