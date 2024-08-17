Madhya Pradesh Updates: Indore SI Bhanwarlal Jaiswal Awarded Prez Medal; Police Personnel, Jail & Home Guards Feted In Bhopal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SI Bhanwarlal Jaiswal awarded President's Police Medal

Sub-Inspector Bhanwarlal Jaiswal of Madhya Pradesh Police was honoured with the prestigious President's Police Medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day. The award was presented during a state-level ceremony held at Motilal Stadium, Lal Parade Ground, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recognised police, prison and civil service personnel for their outstanding contributions.

SI Jaiswal has served in the police department for 38 years, beginning his career in 1986 as a constable. He was promoted as head constable in 1995, assistant sub-inspector in 2002 and finally sub-inspector in 2015, and he has since been stationed at the Police Radio Training School in Indore. In his current role, he provides training to officers and staff from constable to SI level on communication systems and new communication technologies.

Police Personnel, Jail & Home Guards Feted On I-Day | FP Photo

Police Personnel, Jail & Home Guards Feted On I-Day



Police Personnel, Jail & Home Guards Feted On I-Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Chief minister Mohan Yadav presented medals to police personnel, jail and home guards for their meritorious services on 78th Independence Day, officials said here on Friday.

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry was given to Rajgarh SP Aditya Mishra, Inspector Hawk Force, Balaghat, Rampadam Sharma, SI, Hawk Force, Balaghat, Ashish Sharma, Head Constable, Hawk Force, Balaghat, Ramesh Vishwakarma, Inspector, PTS, Tighra, Anshuman Singh Chauhan, SI, Hawk Force, Balaghat, Atul Kumar Shukla and Sub Inspector, Hawk Force, Balaghat, Manoj Kumar Kapse.

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service was given to Additional Director General of Police (Fire Services) Ashutosh Roy, ASG, OSD, MP Bhawan, New Delhi A Sai Manohar, ADG Lokayukta, Bhopal, Yogesh Chaudhary, ADG, EOW, Bhopal, Mohammad Shahid Absar, IG Law and Order, Indore, (Retd) Manish Kapuria, Deputy Commander, 7th SAF Bhopal, (Retd) Bharat Bhushan Rai, DSP, Special Branch, Jabalpur, Sharda Prasad Chaudhary and Inspector PTC, Indore, Ashok Kumar Raghuvanshi.