Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ujjain stabbed to death

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer posted at Ujjain Municipal Corporation was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in Ujjain late Saturday night, sources said on Sunday.

The engineer, Pankaj Kanojia, 30, was returning home after attending a wedding in Indore.

According to reports, Kanojia, a resident of Tirupati Gold Colony and his friend Sudam were riding on a bike. They stopped the bike near Dhancha bhawan to respond to nature’s call.

Sudam told the police that four-five youths came on two bikes and attacked Kanojia with sharp-edged weapons. They also tried to attack Sudam, but he somehow managed to escape.

Sudam rushed Kanojia to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on. The police said that Kanojia was posted as field engineer at PM Awas Yojna sections of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:35 PM IST