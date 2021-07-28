Madhya Pradesh: Two people of Sanawad 'suspected' to die of spurious liquor

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Dhakalgaon village who died under mysterious circumstances early on Tuesday, were cremated at Khedighat (bank of Narmada river) on Wednesday.

Two persons from Dhakalgaon village under Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district died at Chittorgarh under mysterious circumstances. Locals suspect spurious liquor behind the death of two. The police have launched a probe in the matter.

The deceased are identified as Narendra, 25, son of Ramesh and Rupesh, 29, son of Edu Gurjar, while those who are undergoing treatment include Ishwar, son of Rameshwar, Jai, son of Prabhu, and Nilesh, son of Devram. The five were a part of a 17-member troop to Khatushyam temple in Rajasthan.

Pal of gloom descended on the village after the incident. Khargone Range DIG Tilak Singh, Khargone superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh, CSP Khandwa Lalit Gathe, Barwah SDOP Mansingh Thakur, and senior officers visited the village.