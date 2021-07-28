Madhya Pradesh: Two people of Sanawad 'suspected' to die of spurious liquor

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Dhakalgaon village who died under mysterious circumstances early on Tuesday, were cremated at Khedighat (bank of Narmada river) on Wednesday.
Two persons from Dhakalgaon village under Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district died at Chittorgarh under mysterious circumstances. Locals suspect spurious liquor behind the death of two. The police have launched a probe in the matter.
The deceased are identified as Narendra, 25, son of Ramesh and Rupesh, 29, son of Edu Gurjar, while those who are undergoing treatment include Ishwar, son of Rameshwar, Jai, son of Prabhu, and Nilesh, son of Devram. The five were a part of a 17-member troop to Khatushyam temple in Rajasthan.
Pal of gloom descended on the village after the incident. Khargone Range DIG Tilak Singh, Khargone superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh, CSP Khandwa Lalit Gathe, Barwah SDOP Mansingh Thakur, and senior officers visited the village.
One Mahesh Choudhary who was a part of the troop said that the victims purchased six bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor from a liquor shop in Sanawad. Later, they took a beer from other places as well. Before reaching the Khatushyam temple, these people consumed alcohol at night and in the morning their health started to deteriorate. Fearing any untoward incident, their fellow passengers took all five to Chittorgarh district hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, an audio of a young man and a boy consuming alcohol went viral in the town. In the audio, a young man consuming alcohol is heard talking to the youth who went on tour. He was warned by the seller not to drink the liquor as the wine had gone out of date.
Sarpanch Mahendra Birla has demanded action against those selling poisonous liquor.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)