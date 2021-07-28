Madhya Pradesh: Four businessmen die in car-bus collision in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons from rural Sanawad area of Khargone district lost their lives in a road mishap after their car collided head-on with a passenger bus.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on the outskirt of Chhuchapura village in Chotta Udaypur district of Gujarat district.

Police said that the accident took place at around 2.45 am. Locals, after hearing a loud noise of collision, rushed to the spot for rescue work.

Villagers informed the nearest police station and 108 ambulances. According to police officials, about 30 passengers were also sitting in the bus who narrowly escaped.

Meanwhile, four persons including Rajesh Birla, Ishwar Birla, Gyarsilal Birla and Dinesh Patel who were travelling in the car died on the spot. Police informed that two persons belong to Chittawad village, while one from Bhatyan village and another from Sanawad. All four had their own business in Sanawad town and were heading towards Morbi, Gujarat to purchase tiles for their construction work.