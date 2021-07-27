Madhya Pradesh: Two in Sanawad die of food poisoning

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons of Dhakalgaon village under Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district died at Chittogarh under mysterious circumstances early on Tuesday.

The condition of three others under treatment at Udaipur, Rajasthan, is critical.

The victims were the part of a 17-member group which left for Khatushyam pilgrimage in Rajasthan from Dhakalgaon village on Sunday. Preliminary investigation revealed that food poisoning could be the result behind death.

Those who were died are: Narendra, 25, son of Ramesh and Rupesh, 29, son of Edu Gurjar, while those who are undergoing treatment including Ishwar, son of Rameshwar, Jai, son of Prabhu and Nilesh, son of Devram.

Sanjay Choudhary, who is part of troop informed that after having a meal at road-side Dhabba in Mandsaur district, all five persons started vomiting in wee hours. Their fellow passengers took them to the government hospital in Chittorgarh, where Narendra and Rupesh died while undergoing treatment.

After receiving information sadness descended in the family of both the youths. Their kin left for Chittorgarh to get their bodies.