Madhya Pradesh: Two ministers among 2,544 test positive; 28 die

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,544 new coronavirus cases, including two state ministers, taking the overall count to 1,10,711, while 28 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 2,035, an official said.

Four patients each died in Indore and Sagar, three in Jabalpur, two each in Vidisha and Rewa and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Betul, Damoh, Sehore, Raisen, Chhatarpur, Bhind, Shajapur and Singrauli, he said.

A total of 2,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 86,030.

"Indore reported highest number of infections at 446, followed by 272 in Bhopal, 249 in Jabalpur and 164 in Gwalior.

"The number of cases in Indore rose to 20,383 with 509 deaths. Bhopal's tally stood at 15,394, including 364 fatalities. The case numbers in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 9,517 and 8,136, respectively," the official said.

At 3,874, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,007 and 1,993 patients under treatment, respectively, officials said.

Meanwhile, state ministers Mahendra Singh Sisodiya and Hardeep Singh Dang took to Twitter to disclose that they had tested positive for the infection.

In September so far, 46,746 new coronavirus cases and 641 fatalities were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,10,711, new cases 2,544, deaths 2,035, recovered 86,030, active cases 22,646, people tested so far 18,61,778.