 Madhya Pradesh: Two held for smuggling liquor through Narmada, 4 still at large in Barwani
Acting on a tip off, a team raided a house on the bank of Narmada and rounded up Karan Chendiya. During search, two fibre boats full of liquor boxes were recovered.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested while smuggling illicit liquor in boats through Narmada on Thursday. A large number of liquor boxes were also recovered.

SDOP Rooprekha Yadav and Pati SHO RK Lauvanshi, while addressing a press conference at control room, said that following SP’s instructions, police have stepped up vigil over alcohol smuggling.

During subsequent interrogation, he allegedly revealed names of his accomplices. Later, police arrested Sanjay Mukati from Kalyanpura village. Their accomplices identified as Chhatar Singh (Maharashtra), Narendra Mukati (from Sajwani), Deepak Baghel (from Barwani) and Suresh Nargave (Silawad) are still at large.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Excise Act was registered with Patil police station. Further search is on. SHO RK Lauvanshi, Keshwav Yadav, Jagdish Bansale and team played key role.

