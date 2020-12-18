Madhya Pradesh: Two buses collide on Mhow- Neemuch highway near Chaldu village, three critically injured

Neemuch: Three persons were severely injured while others received minor injuries when two buses collided on Mhow- Neemuch highway near Chaldu village on Thursday night.

According to information, one of the bus drivers suddenly applied brakes and the bus coming from behind hit it. A team of police reached the spot along with Narayangarh Dial 100 and 108 servicemen. All the injured were taken to Neemuch District Hospital. Three persons received severe injuries while others suffered minor injuries.

As per reports, bus named Bhawani was going to Kolhapur from Rataramgarh in Rajasthan when the accident occurred in Chaldu village in Neemuch district. According to information, Durga son Fakirchand Meghwal (22) resident of Parhda Neemuch, Mahendra son Hariram Jat (26), resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, Munna son Chatraram Jat (35) resident of Nagaur have been admitted to Neemuch district hospital.