Madhya Pradesh: Tractor-trolly mows down biker, hits a car in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor trolley mowed down a biker and hit a car leaving its five occupants injured on Mangod road in Sardarpur tehsil on Monday

As per details, a moving car was hit by a tractor-trolley from behind on Amjhera-Mangod road on Monday night. Following the collision, the car hit a biker moving in front of him. The man on the bike fell on the road and came under the wheels of the tractor trolley.

The deceased has been identified as Nandram, a resident of Bheru-Chowki.

The injured, all from Dudhiya village, were rushed to Community Health Center Amjhera. The body was handed over to kin after autopsy. A case was registered and a probe is underway.

The area is witnessing an increase in fatal road accidents in the last few days. On April 10, four farmers were killed, and one was injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on National Highway 59. Similarly, on April 18, three persons were killed when a trolley had hit a car on Bhopawar chowkari along four-lane.

Police hold road safety awareness campaign

To check the increasing number of road accidents on NH 59, Sardarpur police have organised a road safety awareness campaign on Tuesday. The campaign was conducted following instructions of SP Manoj Kumar Singh. During the campaign, the cops intercepted two-wheeler riders sans helmets, and the motorists driving without wearing seatbelts. They were asked to follow road safety and traffic rules. They warned of the action of anyone found violating traffic rules in future.