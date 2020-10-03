Madhya Pradesh: This 92-yr Dadi gave a lesson of life to all

Khargone: Arrival of 92-year-old Dadi (Raj Kaur Gupta) at Khargone Covid Care Centre brought about a pleasant change in the atmosphere. There was laughter and mirth. While for few she nani, for others she was dadi. All patients and employees were either beta or beti for this septuagenarian.

A 33-year-old corona patient from Awani village said he will cherish memories of the atmosphere created by Dadi throughout his life. He further said that she taught lesson of life to youth and children in the centre. Even in such an advanced age, she used to go for morning walks without break and used to remember God at all times and expressed gratitude for food.

She was always eager to share tiffin with children. When they refused, she would keep one chapati aside for the cow. A 12-year-old girl was emotionally attached to the grandmother. Such aged people are actually precious for society as one can learn a lot from them, the patient said. On Thursday when Dadi returned home, everyone was happy, but they would definitely miss the lively, vivacious Dadi and her affectionate behaviour.