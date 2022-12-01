e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Teacher robbed off jewellery, cash

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher robbed off jewellery, cash

TI Vijaya Deora said investigations were in progress and a case had been registered

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher on her way to give tuitions was beaten and robbed off some cash and jewellery by four masked men at knife point along Jhabua road located in Jobat town of Alirajpur district on Wednesday.

On getting information, Jobat SHO Vijay Kumar Deora along with his team reached the spot and began a search operation. The incident came to light when the victim’s informed the police about the incident.

Complainant teacher Veronica Morris Mandloi in her complaint said that she was on her way to Udaygarh to give tuitions. Meanwhile four bike-borne persons (on two bikes), stopped her and robbed off 2 gold rings, chain, mobile phone, ATM, Aadhaar card and Rs 3k cash at knife point. They later fled the scene.

Later, superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Singh and SDOP Neeraj Namdev reached the spot and sought information regarding the incident. Amid overall surge in crime, social worker Yatindra Sharma demanded police patrol in the area, especially at night. Police tried to locate them with the help of CCTV cameras in the area.

TI Vijaya Deora said investigations were in progress and a case had been registered. Additionally, Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh has constituted a special team to nab the accused and also announced a cash reward of Rs 10k for information leading to the arrest of the accused in the case.

