Madhya Pradesh: Survey Continues Secretly As Devotees Flock For Worship, Hanuman Chalisa Recitation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific survey continues on the fifth day at the historical Bhojshala complex in Dhar.

On Tuesday, the ASI team allowed the Hindu community to conduct worship, including recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and other rituals, for the stipulated time limit.

Read Also MP: Hindus Offer Prayers At Bhojshala In Dhar As ASI Survey Continues

The survey has been shrouded in secrecy due to the sensitivity of the site, with limited information being released to the public.

Being Tuesday, it witnessed a significant increase in devotees by fourfold compared to any other day. After undergoing security checks, devotees who gathered at Bhojshala were allowed to worship and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. They expressed their happiness and satisfaction with the ASI's decision, which allowed them to worship at the site on Tuesdays.

Read Also Mahakal Temple Fire: Administration Bans Outside Colours On Shrine Premises During Rangpanchami

A picture of Maa Vagdevi was placed in the sanctum sanctorum and worshipped with offerings of rice and flowers. The morning was filled with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, followed by an Aarti while chanting Saraswati Vandana, and offerings were made in the Havan Kund. Devotees vacated the premises by 11 am adhering to the instructions given.

Notably, a scientific survey is currently underway at the sacred complex for both Hindu and Muslim community members from Dhar and its adjoining areas, following the directives of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. On Tuesday, it marks the fifth day. The ASI team, comprising officers from Delhi and Bhopal, arrived at Bhojshala at 7 am to continue their examination.

Notably, today saw a fourfold increase in the number of devotees compared to a typical Tuesday. Despite the increased crowd, the ASI team continued its survey work in the rear part of the Bhojshala, which had been the focus of excavation for the past two days. The excavation work, aimed at uncovering archaeological evidence, is being carried out discreetly, with security arrangements heightened to prevent any unauthorised access or interference.

To maintain the secrecy of the excavation, strict rules regarding the use of mobile phones and cameras have been implemented, with a ban on capturing photos and videos related to the survey. Additionally, curtains have been installed, and security personnel have been deployed to ensure that the survey activities remain confidential.

Besides the main law and order situation and ensuring security at the place, sufficient police forces have been deployed at the Bhojshala. When contacted, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar emphasised that the police department is ensuring comprehensive security for the survey as per the High Court's directives. The state has enveloped the surrounding area to maintain the utmost secrecy, thwarting any interference by unauthorised individuals.