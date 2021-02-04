Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui seeking bail in a case related to allegedly hurting religious sentiments and passing objectionably remarks about Hindu deities during a show in Indore.

A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman will hear the appeal of Munawar tomorrow.

Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, has moved a writ petition before the top court seeking bail. He has made governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi as parties in the case.

In his plea, Faruqui has challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court order denying him bail. On January 28, Madhya Pradesh High Court had declined to grant him bail in a case for the alleged hurting of religious sentiments. He is accused of passing "indecent" remarks about Hindu deities during a show.