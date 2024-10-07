 Madhya Pradesh: Stray Dogs Maul Calf To Death In Alot
Despite immediate treatment by Gaushala doctors, the calf could not be saved.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A pack of stray dogs mauled a calf to death in Alot, highlighting the growing menace in the area. The incident occurred on Sunday at 3 am in Ward 4. Despite immediate treatment by Gaushala's doctors, the calf could not be saved and died due to the dog bite. The town has been plagued by stray dogs for several years, with a large number of them roaming the roads.

CMO Dilip Srivastava has been complained about this issue many times in the past, but no action has been taken to date. The residents of the town are living in fear after the attack on cows. CMO Srivastava has promised to take action to remove the stray dogs after the Dussehra festival.

Then officials had promised to take action to remove the stray dogs, but it remained an unfulfilled assurance. The residents of Alot town are now demanding immediate action to address the stray dog menace.

