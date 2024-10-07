Madhya Pradesh: Stray Dogs Maul Calf To Death In Alot | Forbes

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A pack of stray dogs mauled a calf to death in Alot, highlighting the growing menace in the area. The incident occurred on Sunday at 3 am in Ward 4. Despite immediate treatment by Gaushala's doctors, the calf could not be saved and died due to the dog bite. The town has been plagued by stray dogs for several years, with a large number of them roaming the roads.

CMO Dilip Srivastava has been complained about this issue many times in the past, but no action has been taken to date. The residents of the town are living in fear after the attack on cows. CMO Srivastava has promised to take action to remove the stray dogs after the Dussehra festival.

However, this is not the first time such a promise has been made. In the past, a similar campaign was launched, but it failed to yield results as people from other areas continued to abandon their stray dogs in the city.

The issue of stray dogs is not just a nuisance, but also a serious health concern. In the past, a young man, Prahlad Singh Rathore, a resident of Dhaturia village, lost his life due to a dog bite, which led to rabies disease.

Then officials had promised to take action to remove the stray dogs, but it remained an unfulfilled assurance. The residents of Alot town are now demanding immediate action to address the stray dog menace.