Madhya Pradesh: Stop the sale of illegal liquor: Women to MLA

Sanawad: The women of Bedi region near village Malgaonsurrounded MLA Sachin Birla and appealed to him to stop the sale of illegal liquor in the region.

The incident occurred during the MLA choupal that was held recently. Women apprised him that due to the inactiveness and indifference of police and excise personnel, the business of illegal liquor is flourishing in the region. Even from homes, illegal liquor is being sold. They further said that intoxicated men create ruckus in the village and males of poor families are spending a major chunk of their incomes in booze. When they stop them from drinking, they are physically assaulted. Even the adolescent youth is getting addicted to liquor, they further added.

MLA Birla assured the women that he will discuss the issue with the district Collector and the senior officials of the excise department to curb the sale of illicit liquor.