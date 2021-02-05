Madhya Pradesh: State's 148th branch of Bank of Maharashtra inaugurated in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: District collector Manoj Pushp inaugurated a branch of Bank of Maharashtra Mandsaur by lighting a lamp on Thursday. Programme was presided over by bank general manager Mahesh Mahabaleshwarkar.

This is 148th branch of the bank in Madhya Pradesh and the 43rd branch in Indore region.

After inauguration the first vehicle loan was disbursed to Rajkumar Bakliwal in a symbolic way. A special cash deposit and withdrawal machine was also inaugurated by the guests for 24-hour banking.

Collector Pushp said that there are immense scope of development and business in the district. It is set to expand after the district gets connected with Mumbai and Delhi through an eight lane road. Bank of Maharashtra can contribute to the economic development of Mandsaur through its services.

Zonal manager Mukesh Upadhyay introduced the guests. Zonal head Mukesh Upadhyay, Mandsaur University chairman Narendra Nahata and industrialist Pradeep Ganediwal, Vijendra Sethi, Darshan Narang, Shantilal Badjatya, Pradeep Kamiti, Abhay Bakliwal, Sunil Mehta, Anil Kiyawat, Saurabh Bakaliwal and others attended the programme.