Madhya Pradesh: State-level painting competition organised

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav a state-level online painting competition programme was organised by Nation Council of Science and Technology Communication and Science Center Gwalior-Bhopal on Sunday to celebrate 75th year of India’s Independence.

It aims to encourage students of in the field of science and technology.

The students of Dhar, Sardarpur, Manavar, Kukshi and nearby areas participated in the contest. They made portraits of Indian Scientist.

Om Ravat from model school Dhar and Khushi Joshi from Talent School Rajgarh secured first and second position at primary-level while Yash Ravat from Model School Dhar and Saloni Parmar Manas from Rajgarh secured first and second position at high-level sequentially. Simultaneously, Aditi Dangi from excellence school dhar and Nirmala Bhura Manas were adjudged first and second at higher secondary level. State coordinator Sandhya Verma adjudged the content. The name of selected students will be showcased on the portals of the Science Center Gwalior-Bhopal and NSTC Delhi portal. Narendra Singh Chouhan also contributed in the evaluation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:39 AM IST