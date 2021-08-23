e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:39 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State-level painting competition organised

It aims to encourage students of in the field of science and technology.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav a state-level online painting competition programme was organised by Nation Council of Science and Technology Communication and Science Center Gwalior-Bhopal on Sunday to celebrate 75th year of India’s Independence.

It aims to encourage students of in the field of science and technology.

The students of Dhar, Sardarpur, Manavar, Kukshi and nearby areas participated in the contest. They made portraits of Indian Scientist.

Om Ravat from model school Dhar and Khushi Joshi from Talent School Rajgarh secured first and second position at primary-level while Yash Ravat from Model School Dhar and Saloni Parmar Manas from Rajgarh secured first and second position at high-level sequentially. Simultaneously, Aditi Dangi from excellence school dhar and Nirmala Bhura Manas were adjudged first and second at higher secondary level. State coordinator Sandhya Verma adjudged the content. The name of selected students will be showcased on the portals of the Science Center Gwalior-Bhopal and NSTC Delhi portal. Narendra Singh Chouhan also contributed in the evaluation.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Members of Valmiki community condemn Munnawar Rana’s remark

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:39 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal