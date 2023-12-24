Madhya Pradesh: Special Prayer Held At Ujjain Church On Christmas Eve Amid Rising Corona Cases

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Devotees Pray For Country’s Well Being Amid New Corona Variant On Christmas Eve |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid surge in JN1 cases, the new variant of Coronavirus, a special prayer was offered to Jesus in the Catholic Church on Dewas Road, Ujjain on the Christmas eve, Sunday.

The father and the devotees prayed to Jesus specifically to help and save the impoverished and needy people of different religions in India from Corona. Apart from this, the Catholic churches are also preparing for Christmas in full joy.

Decorations at the Catholic Church are also being done with such zeal that it is carried out even at night. A tableau of Jesus was created in the church, and tiny lamps were used to adorn the entire space.

Administration seeks parental consent before involving children in Christmas prog

Christmas is popular in other districts of Madhya Pradesh as well. Many stores are seen decorated with a unique christmas tree and various lights. Even children participate in the festival with full gaiety.

However, this year, the consent of parents is also being sought by various district administrations before involving the child in the activities related to Christmas, specially in making the child a Santa at school celebrations.

Recently, Gwalior and Shajapur administration have passed orders to mandate parent’s approval before involving students in Christmas programmes.

Christmas, a religious and cultural celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated annually on December 25 by billions of people worldwide. Many homes decorate with Christmas trees and other items in the weeks preceding Christmas.