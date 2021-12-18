Madhya Pradesh: Slab work of Bengali Sq flyover to be ready in one month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The slab work of Bengali Square flyover will be completed within a month and with this the entire flyover structure would be completed, said PWD officials. Subsequently, only touchup work and some post-development work will remain.
Officials said that two pillars were constructed in the Square to support the flyover, and the slabs will join the two pillars. The slabs will probably be placed on the pillars by the end of this year but it will take time for the slab to get stuck properly with the pillars, said officials.
The officials added that after the slab work some minor work will remain which includes painting, beautification etc.
BENGALI SQUARE FLYOVER
Project Started: April 2019
Deadline: September 2020
Delay: 1 year 6 months (including lockdown period)
New Deadline: March 2022
Length: 557-meters
Budget: Rs 2947 lakh (Rs 29.47 crore)
Height: 7.7 meters
Width: 27-meters
Agency: Public Works Department
Contractor: Kartik Enterprises
Colonies impacted: 120 colonies approx
Population: over 2 lakh people
Flow of traffic: over 2 lakh vehicles daily
