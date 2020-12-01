Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj briefs PM on the roadmap for a 'self-reliant MP'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including the roadmap for a "self-reliant Madhya Pradesh" in the next three years.

According to official information in Bhopal, Chouhan met Prime Minister Modi at his residence and discussed the achievements of the state in the last eight months along with the progress of the flagship schemes.

Chouhan thanked the Prime Minister for the amount released by the Centre under various heads recently. Recently, the Central government released 22 lakh metric tonnes of urea in Rabi 2020-21, financial assistance of Rs 611 crore during the flood crisis and Rs 860 crore to the state government under the CAMPA fund.

The Chief Minister explained to the Prime Minister about the roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh 2023 in the next three years. He said that the roadmap has been prepared after intensive consultation and brainstorming of several stages and levels with the active cooperation of NITI Aayog and eminent experts of the country, representatives of UN institutions, academics and administrative officials. Also, a copy of the roadmap was presented to the Prime Minister.

Chouhan said that the roadmap included all-round and inclusive development of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. It has set long-term, mid-term and short-term goals for infrastructure, good governance, health, education and economy and employment.

He apprised the Prime Minister of the efforts made by the state government in accelerating economic activities and increasing consumer consumption during the Covid period. He gave detailed information about the current situation of Covid-19 in the state and comprehensive preparations related to vaccination.

He informed that committees have been constituted for coordination of vaccination for Covid-19 at state and district level and committees will be formed under the chairmanship of subdivisional officers for supervision and coordination at section level in the state.

Apart from this, Chouhan informed the Prime Minister of various public welfare schemes in the state - Prime Minister Street Vendor Scheme, Shram Siddhi Abhiyan, Chief Minister Rural Path Vendor Scheme, Empowerment of Self-Help Groups, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Agricultural Infrastructure Fund and other schemes.