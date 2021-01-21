Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket busted in Neemuch, couple used WhatsApp to supply minor girls; 2 held

Neemuch: Neemuch police has busted a prostitution racket in which minor girls were supplied. The District SP was informed by NGO Akash Chauhan that flesh trade involving minor girls was being organised in hotel Jai Mata Di located at local scheme 36.

Acting on the information, the police raided the hotel. Two persons were arrested and a minor girl was rescued in the action taken under the Mahila Samman Suraksha Abhiyaan underway in the state.

The police team led by Neemuch Cantt police station incharge Ajay Sarwan also seized offensive materials found there.