Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket busted in Neemuch, couple used WhatsApp to supply minor girls; 2 held

Neemuch: Neemuch police has busted a prostitution racket in which minor girls were supplied. The District SP was informed by NGO Akash Chauhan that flesh trade involving minor girls was being organised in hotel Jai Mata Di located at local scheme 36.
Acting on the information, the police raided the hotel. Two persons were arrested and a minor girl was rescued in the action taken under the Mahila Samman Suraksha Abhiyaan underway in the state.
The police team led by Neemuch Cantt police station incharge Ajay Sarwan also seized offensive materials found there.
A decoy customer was sent to the hotel. The whole sex racket was operated through a Whatsapp group.
There, 48-years-old Daluram son of Mangilal Gayri, a resident of Bharbhadiya village indicated him to go to the terrace of the hotel. In a room on the terrace of the hotel, a 28-year-old woman- Savita alias Sonu wife of Deepak Goswami, resident of Indira Nagar, offered the decoy customer a 16-year-old girl for sex in lieu of Rs 1000.
The police team then arrested the woman and rescued the minor girl. The police are searching for the womanís husband Raju Bachhda, resident of Kishanpuriya.
The counseling of the minor girl was done by Mamta Tiwari of the Child Line team. The girl said she her family and an aunt forced her to discontinue studies and pushed her in to the prostitution. Women and Child Development department will rehabilitate the girl.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections and POCSO Act and further investigation is underway.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)