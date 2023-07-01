Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Council Tops In CM Helpline Ranking | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Sendhwa Municipal Council has emerged on top in the state-level grading of the CM Helpline to secure the top rank in the month of May among 397 municipalities and councils of the state.

Municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav expressed satisfaction for achieving the first-place with a score of 100 per cent, attributed to the successful resolution of a majority of complaints received through the CM helpline.

She extended congratulations to the diligent efforts of the entire team, including officers and employees for their dedicated work leading to the accomplishment.

The council president further said that the council has completely redressed the many complaints received through the CM helpline.

Sendhwa Municipal Council has set a remarkable record at the state level by receiving an ‘A’ grade, securing the top rank in the grading list issued by the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

CMO Kamlesh Patidar stressed that the effective resolution of all complaints was made possible through accurate guidelines and guidance. He stated the commitment of the council to maintain its current ranking and strive for the highest grade in the future. He added that the council would continue to work diligently with a strong team spirit to achieve this goal.

