Madhya Pradesh: Retired CRPF Lance Naik Malviya Passes Away In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Retired CRPF Lance Naik Hiralal Malviya, who served the country for 22 years, died at the age of 70 on Sunday night due to prolonged illness, informed his family members. He breathed his last at his native place in Beganda village close to Badnawar in Dhar district. Recently he was taken to Indore for treatment.

On Monday, his mortal remains were consigned to the holy flames in the presence of hundreds of villagers who joined in the funeral procession and bid adieu to the former soldier with teary eyes.

As per his last wish, the body was wrapped in the national flag and taken out with bands playing the national anthem. Malviya had served in CRPF for about 22 years and after retirement, he was living in the village.

He was the younger brother of retired CEO Shankarlal Malviya, and the father of constables Shyamlal and Subhash Malviya posted in Dewas. His wife Suman Malviya had previously been the sarpanch of the gram panchayat.

Madhya Pradesh: Attacked By Dogs, Chital Dies, Owl Injured By Nylon String In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing series of events in Burhanpur, street dogs unleashed a brutal attack on a chital that wandered into the city limits. Near Arvachin School, the dogs surrounded the chital, biting its throat.

Quick intervention by police personnel, ASI Shailesh Pal and constable Ballu Gurjar, on a night patrol, saved the deer, but despite efforts, it succumbed to injuries at the veterinary hospital. The forest department conducted a post-mortem.

Another incident unfolded near Rajasthani Bhawan, where a wild owl fell victim to a nylon string, a banned kite string. Residents rushed the injured owl to the veterinary hospital, where it is recovering. Lalbagh forest post in-charge Yogesh Savkare assured that the owl would be released in a safe location after rehabilitation.

The incidents underscore the dangers posed not only by roaming dogs but also by the use of prohibited nylon string in the city. Despite citizens suffering injuries and wildlife facing threats, neither the municipal corporation has initiated a dog-catching campaign nor has the administration curbed the sale and use of nylon string. The need for swift action to protect both citizens and wildlife from such hazards is evident in these unfortunate events.