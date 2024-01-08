MP: Congress Likely To Announce Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections By February

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma revealed that the Congress party is likely to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by February. He informed that the party has formed committees, bringing together experienced and young leaders to work on the preparations. The screening committee is expected to declare the names of the candidates in Bhopal soon. By next month, they plan to announce the names of all the candidates, and those who have a good chance of winning will be selected.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Tour in Telangana for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

On another note, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is currently on a two-day tour in Telangana. He is actively participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programs scheduled in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal on January 9 and 10. After reaching Delhi late on Monday, he will head to Hyderabad on Tuesday morning to continue his tour.

Former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds Ladli Bahna Yojana's Continuation

On Monday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his satisfaction over the continuation of the Ladli Bahna Yojana. He officially announced that funds would be transferred once again to the accounts of beneficiaries on January 10.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Boosts Drum Players' Confidence in Budhni

A video circulated on social media on Monday, capturing the moment when former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan boosted the confidence of drum players during his welcome in Budhni. He encouraged them to play the 'dhol' with full zeal and enthusiasm.