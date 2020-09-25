Madhya Pradesh: Record 47,600 registrations for final round in colleges, seat allocations today

Indore: Though BEd colleges witnessed less than 40 per cent admissions in two rounds of centralised online admissions counselling, the third round witnessed a record number of registrations for the two-year programme giving hope to the colleges of improvement in admission scenario.

More than 47,600 students registered for the third round of the counselling which is a record.

“Generally, we see registrations close to 35,000 to 40,000 for the first round and then 15,000 to 18,000 in second and 10,000 to 12,000 in third round. This year, the trend reversed,” said Comp-Feeder College chairman Awadhesh Dave.

The registrations were close to merely 26,000 students against 60,000 vacant seats in the first round, the figure which rose to nearly 47,400 in the second round.

The third round registration took the number close to total 1,20,000 registrations giving a big sigh of relief to colleges.

Dave wished that the registrations also translate into admissions, at least this time. In the first two rounds, the registrations figure had risen above the number of vacant seats yet less than 40 per cent seats could be filled in BEd colleges across the state. In case of Indore, the admission figure was slight better at 42 per cent.