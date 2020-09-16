Delhi University admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College releases first cut-off list for undergraduate courses

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College has released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Tuesday. In cut-offs released by St Stephen’s College, Economics (Hons) had the highest at 99.25% for Commerce students, 0.5 percentage points higher than last year.

This year's cut-offs are higher than last year. In 2019, the cut-off for BA(Hons) English and BA (Hons) Economics were pegged at 98.75 per cent for students from commerce background. The cut-off at St Stephen’s College for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99.25 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for humanities and 98 per cent for science stream students.

The cut-off for BA English (Hons) stands at 99 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for science and humanities stream students. This year's cut-off for the course is higher by 0.25 per cent for commerce and science students.

The cut-off for BA History (Hons) stands at 99 per cent for commerce students and science stream students, and 98.25 per cent for humanities students. The cut-off for BA(Hons) Philosophy stands at 98 per cent for commerce, 98.75 per cent for Humanities and 97 per cent science stream students.