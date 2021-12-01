Madhya Pradesh: Progressive farmer of Ratlam shares input at high level meet

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Progressive farmer of Ratlam districtís village Bilpank Ashok Patidar provided suggestions during a high level meet of the general council of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture†(MIDH) of Ministry of Agriculture†&†Farmers Welfare held at New Delhi on November 30.

Patidar represented Madhya Pradesh at the meet which was presided over by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

During a press conference Patidar said that he also submitted suggestions provided by various organizations and individuals from MP.

Patidar demanded that fertilisers should be made available to the farmers on the basis of soil health card and immediate cut in allotment of fertilisers should not be made for balanced agriculture and organic farming but it should be done in phased manner.

He demanded adequate provisions for the drip irrigation and for maintenance of poly house and net house.

Fruit testing laboratories should be set up at the district or divisional level.

